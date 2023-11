David Fincher’s action thriller starring Michael Fassbender is streaming now on Netflix.

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 movies streaming in Canada. Topping the charts for the second week in a row is David Fincher’s action thriller film The Killer starring Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton, which is streaming in Canada on Netflix.

“After a fateful near-miss, an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt that he insists isn’t personal.”

In second and third place are Barbie (VOD) and BlackBerry (CBC Gem).

