Support for sovereignty down since PQ unveiled budget for independent Quebec

A new study by Léger has found that support for Quebec sovereignty has decreased since Parti Québécois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon unveiled the party’s budget for Year One of an independent Quebec on Oct. 23.

The study found that those who are against Quebec sovereignty (54%) outnumber those who are for it (35%) by 19 points, higher than last measured in August, when the spread was 17 points.

As Léger President Jean-Marc Léger points out below, it’s interesting to note that the CAQ, a federalist party, currently has a higher percentage of supporters in favour of Quebec sovereignty than Québec Solidaire, a sovereigntist party.

“Sovereignty stagnates at 35% and only has 31% support among those aged 18 to 54. It is ironic to note that there are more sovereignists in the federalist party of the CAQ (38 %) than in the sovereignist party of Québec Solidaire (35 %).”

Sondage Leger JDM/TVA



La souveraineté stagne à 35% et ne reçoit l'appui que de 31% chez les plus jeunes.



Il est ironique de constater qu'il ya plus de souverainistes chez le parti fédéraliste de la CAQ (38%) que chez le parti souverainiste de QS (35%).

The Léger/Le Journal de Montréal/Le Journal de Québec web survey was conducted from October 27 to 30, 2023, with 1,026 Quebecers, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel.

