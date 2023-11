The petition currently has over 6,200 signatures.

A petition calling for the cancellation of the impending Quebec university tuition hike is available to sign on the National Assembly website. The petition was sponsored by Liberal MNA for Saint-Laurent Marwah Rizqy, who is the official opposition critic for education and higher education.

The widely criticized CAQ proposal would increase university tuition for out-of-province Canadian students from approximately $9,000 to $17,000, while tuition for international students will exceed $20,000, as of September 2024.

To sign the petition to cancel the Quebec university tuition hike, please visit the National Assembly website.

