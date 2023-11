30% of Canadians approve of the prime minister, including 39% of Quebecers.

Quebec is still the most pro-Justin Trudeau province in Canada

According to a study by Léger, 30% of Canadians approve of the performance of Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, including 39% of people in Quebec, where positive sentiments towards the PM are highest.

The province where Trudeau has the lowest approval is Alberta (20%).

Quebec is still the most pro-Justin Trudeau province in Canada

Quebec is also the province where the fewest percentage of Canadians believe that Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre is the best choice for Prime Minister, at 19%.

The Conservatives currently lead in federal voting intentions with 40% support, followed by the Liberal Party of Canada at 26% and NDP at 17%.

The Conservative Party of Canada, headed by Pierre Poilievre, is currently leading in voting intentions with 40% support among decided voters.https://t.co/g5lDRdcNX6#cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/wWxn4PvwAF — Léger (@leger360) November 1, 2023 Quebec is still the most pro-Justin Trudeau province in Canada

The Léger web survey was conducted from October 27 to 29, 2023, with 1,632 Canadians, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.