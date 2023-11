Three of shows announced today will pair the Montreal singer-songwriter with the Orchestre FILMharmonique at Maison Symphonique.

Montreal singer-songwriter Patrick Watson has announced seven concerts in this city for 2024, beginning with four nights at MTELUS (where Watson played a string of sold-out shows in 2019) on Feb. 1, 2, 4 and 5.

The second series of concerts will take place one year from now, on Nov. 28, 28 and 30, 2024, at Maison Symphonique. Watson will be backed by the Orchestre FILMharmonique at these shows, as well as in Toronto at Meridian Hall on Nov. 2, 2024.

For more about these concerts, and to buy tickets (which are on sale now), please visit Patrick Watson’s website.

Last week, Patrick Watson released a new music video for the single “Ode to Vivian (Rework)” from this latest album Better in the Shade.

“Ode to Vivian (Rework)” by Patrick Watson, from Better in the Shade

Watson will also be performing in Montreal this weekend alongside Rufus and Martha Wainwright at Not So Silent Night, the annual Wainwright/McGarrigle family concert. The show will take place at Olympia on Dec. 2.

