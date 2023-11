Christopher Nolan’s biographical thriller starring Cillian Murphy is streaming now on VOD.

Oppenheimer is the #1 movie streaming in Canada

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 movies streaming in Canada. Topping the charts is Christopher Nolan’s biographical thriller film Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy, which is streaming in Canada on VOD.

“During World War II, Lt. Gen. Leslie Groves Jr. appoints physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer to work on the top-secret Manhattan Project. Oppenheimer and a team of scientists spend years developing and designing the atomic bomb. Their work comes to fruition on July 16, 1945, as they witness the world’s first nuclear explosion, forever changing the course of history.”

In second and third place are Barbie (VOD) and No Hard Feelings (Crave).

