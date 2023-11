An ever-changing collection of commentary by Montrealers or about Montreal politics and culture.

“The hypocrisy of self-proclaimed ‘anti-woke’ crusaders complaining about Trudeau’s son’s Halloween costume is laughable. Had either of Pierre Poilievre’s kids done the same for their Halloween costume, these people would be the first to lash out against any criticism and political correctness, saying that we should ‘let kids be kids.’ These are also the same fragile people who complained when Trudeau and his son went to see the Barbie movie. Just more of the hypocritical bullshit we’re used to from Conservatives.”

“What the Quebec government is doing with out-of-province tuition fees is purely vindictive, designed to do nothing but shrink enrolment in English-language universities and harm their reputations within Canada. By extension, when the reputations of Concordia, McGill and Bishop’s are harmed, so too are the reputations of all Quebec universities.”

“Criticizing the Quebec government and calling out racism is not ‘Quebec bashing’ — this overused line, similar to people who label anything they don’t like as ‘woke,’ needs to be reinterpreted and used more carefully. But going forward, I would like to urge François Legault and the CAQ to practise empathy on a level we haven’t seen for years in this province. A compassionate government does not need to fear-monger about issues that a large majority don’t think are a priority, when most are more concerned about the cost of living, healthcare and a detrimental housing crisis. At a time when 94% of Quebecers can speak French, all Quebecers should be made to feel like they are welcome and treated equally, no matter their mother tongue or language they speak most often at home. It’s time for positive politics in Quebec.”

“We live in a time when studies that show evidence of serious disinformation campaigns being pushed by Conservatives are ultimately discredited and labelled as disinformation by that same group spreading the disinformation in the first place.”

“This government posts about the ‘decline of French in Quebec’ multiple times per week, ever since two employees at Uniqlo and Victoria’s Secret downtown had difficulty serving secret shoppers in French three years ago. This is not the reality for 94% of the population, but of course, the fear-mongering works. It’s almost like an inflammatory Journal de Montréal exposé led directly to Bill 96.”

“Have you noticed how fear-mongering about the so-called ‘decline of French in Quebec’ always comes with a pathetic throw-away line about how Quebec is ‘the only French nation in the Americas,’ as though that means anything at all? Some advice to people who think saying this proves your point: It doesn’t. Your rights are not reduced as a francophone in Quebec because you live in a continent that is primarily not French. All this shows is that you’re willing to use arbitrary facts about nothing to try to justify the fear-mongering you’ve already bought into.”

“Roughly 70% of PPC supporters from 2021 now support the Conservatives, according to a new study by ARI. The incel appeal is strong with Pierre Poilievre, whose popularity is highest among the least educated in Canada, and those who live in rural areas.”

“It must really piss off Valérie Plante to see François Legault actively trying to sabotage Montreal. Not only do a minority of Montrealers support Bill 96 and Bill 21, but Plante acknowledged the existence of systemic racism in 2020, while Legault still has not. And with this latest move against English universities, Legault is trying to derail Montreal’s economy and international reputation, as well.”

“Quebec’s political parties are either awful, seperatist or both. So many people I know in Montreal, including myself, are political orphans, and it feels hopeless sometimes to feel like there’s no one on your side.”

“Climate change is real. Anyone that cannot understand that basic scientific fact is not worth your time.”

“The ‘société distincte’ that some Quebecers use to justify their lack of empathy for minority groups is disgusting.”

“Parents who are outraged that there’s a supervised injection site and housing for homeless people near an elementary school in Saint-Henri should maybe appreciate the compassion that goes into a project like that — teach that to your kids instead of your NIMBY bullshit. What do you think is going to happen? That these people will try to get kids hooked on drugs, like it’s an afterschool special from the 80s?”

