Quebecers are more likely to support public sector unions amid negotiations with the province, and ahead of next week’s strike, by a margin of 2 to 1.

A new Léger study has assessed how Quebecers feel about the negotiations between the Quebec government and the Front Commun public sector unions. The study found that Quebecers are more likely to support the position of the Front Commun over the government by a margin of 2 to 1 (41% to 21%).

“After mentioning in the questionnaire that the Quebec government is offering a 10.3% salary increase over 5 years and that the Common Front wants a 20% salary increase over 3 years, support for the Common Front increases to 47% and the support of the Quebec government too, at 28% (25% do not know or refuse to answer).”

The 420,000 public sector workers that make up the Front Commun, which represents four major Quebec unions, are planning to strike from Nov. 21 to 23.

The Léger web survey was conducted from November 3 to 6, 2023, with 1,015 Quebecers, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel.

