Nguyen Phi

There’s a lot of debate when it comes to Montreal’s best phở, but ask anyone with an opinion and they’ll tell you Cote-des-Neige’s Nguyen Phi is a serious contender. All the classic options are available (and fairly standard to be honest) but what sets Nguyen Phi apart is the exceptional quality of their broth. Golden-hued and nearly clear, save for a few residual droplets of rendered fat, the powerfully fragrant and inviting broth is the result of many hours of patience and care. Easily one of the best noodle soups in town. (6260 Côte-des-Neiges)

