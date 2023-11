The “home of the sangwich” is expanding.

Montreal deli sandwich masters Clarke Café to open location in Kirkland on Dec. 2

The beloved Montreal sandwich shop Clarke Café is expanding beyond Pointe-St-Charles by opening a second location in Kirkland, at 902 Trans-Canada, on Dec. 2.

The “home of the sangwich” specializes in Italian deli sandwiches and also sells desserts, coffee and imported Italian food items — a model that’s to be welcome in the West Island.

Clarke Café was voted #4 in the Best Sandwiches in Montreal category in the Best of MTL readers poll. To read our feature about Clarke Café, please click here.

