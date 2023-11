“Conservative voters are the most likely in Canada to believe that a ceasefire should not be called.”

A study by the Angus Reid Institute has assessed the perceptions of Canadians regarding a ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas. While 2 in 3 Canadians (65%) support a ceasefire — whether temporary or permanent — views of the conflict are divided politically.

The study found that the vast majority of Liberal (74%), NDP (82%) and Bloc Québécois (73%) voters support a ceasefire, compared with just 1 in 2 Conservative Party of Canada (51%) voters.

“Conservative voters are nearly four times as likely (48%) as those who would vote NDP (13%) to say their sympathies are with the Israelis in this conflict. NDP supporters are more than three times as likely (36%) as Conservative ones (11%) to say their sympathies are with the Palestinians. Those who would vote Liberal are most likely (36%) to say their sympathies are divided evenly between the two sides.”

Liberal, NDP and Bloc Québécois voters overwhelmingly support a ceasefire in Gaza — Why don't Conservatives?

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from Nov. 2 to 6, 2023 among a representative randomized sample of 1,748 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum.

