Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has drawn widespread criticism for urging Israel to “exercise maximum restraint” and end the “killing of women, of children, of babies” in Gaza, while calling on Hamas to stop using civilians as human shields and to release all hostages immediately.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is being criticized from all sides after making a statement yesterday saying that the lives of both Israeli and Palestinian civilians are “equal in worth.” Trudeau urged the Israeli government to “exercise maximum restraint” in its war against Hamas, in which 11,200 Palestinian people have been killed since the terrorist group attacked Israelis on Oct. 7 (killing 1,200 and taking 240 hostages).

“The price of justice cannot be the continued suffering of all Palestinian civilians. All wars have rules. All innocent life is equal in worth — Israeli and Palestinian.”

"All innocent life is equal in worth, Israeli and Palestinian. I urge the government of Israel to exercise maximum restraint," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says as he comments on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

#cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/WKAq5kNbl3 — CPAC (@CPAC_TV) November 14, 2023

“The world is watching, on TV, on social media — we’re hearing the testimonies of doctors, family members, survivors, kids who have lost their parents. The world is witnessing this killing of women, of children, of babies. This has to stop.”

Trudeau, who made these statements during a press conference in B.C. on Tuesday, also called for Hamas to stop using civilians as human shields and to release all hostages “immediately and unconditionally.”

Trudeau has since been chastised across political spheres and social media, by pro-Israeli commentators for criticizing Israeli military tactics and by the pro-Palestinian side for failing to officially call for a ceasefire. Canada’s position on the ongoing war is that Israel “has the right to defend itself” but “humanitarian pauses” must be allowed for aid to reach Palestinian civilians.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded directly to Trudeau’s statement on Twitter, saying, in part, “It is Hamas not Israel that should be held accountable for committing a double war crime — targeting civilians while hiding behind civilians.”

