Prime Minister Justin Trudeau commented today on what appeared to be two firebombings via molotov cocktail in Dollard overnight, an incident that’s being investigated by police as an antisemitic hate crime. Trudeau called the firebombings “deeply disturbing” and noted the importance of condemning antisemitism.

This morning, pieces of a glass bottle were found outside the Dollard-des-Ormeaux synagogue Congregation Beth Tikvah, which also had charred markings on the door. There was also a small fire at the back door of the Federation CJA building across the street.

Montreal-area Jewish community groups are speaking out today about the recent rise in antisemitic attacks at institutions, reports of verbal attacks against individuals and fear in the community about wearing visible symbols of the Jewish faith like kippahs and stars of David.

The attempted arson at @FederationCJA West Island and Congregation Beth Tikvah in Montreal is deeply disturbing. Antisemitism is completely unacceptable and must always be condemned – our government will continue to work with Jewish communities to combat this hatred. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 7, 2023

