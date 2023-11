His approval rating is even lower in Quebec City.

François Legault approval in Montreal down 8 points to 37%

A new study by Léger has found that the approval rating of Quebec Premier François Legault in Montreal is now 37%, down 8 points since last measured in September.

Legault’s approval rating in Quebec City is 35% (-7), and 46% in the ROQ (-6).

Overall, 40% of Quebecers say they are satisfied with the Legault government.

The Léger/Le Journal de Montréal/Le Journal de Québec web survey was conducted from October 27 to 30, 2023, with 1,026 Quebecers, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel.

