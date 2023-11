The black comedy–crime drama series starring Juno Temple, Jon Hamm and Jennifer Jason Leigh is streaming now on FXNOW Canada.

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 TV shows streaming in Canada. Topping the charts following its season 5 premiere is black comedy–crime drama series Fargo, starring Juno Temple, Jon Hamm and Jennifer Jason Leigh, among others, which is streaming now in Canada on FXNOW Canada.

“After an unexpected series of events lands Dorothy ‘Dot’ Lyon in hot water with the authorities, this seemingly typical Midwestern housewife is suddenly plunged back into a life she thought she had left behind.”

In second and third place are Doctor Who (Prime Video) and A Murder at the End of the World (Disney+).

