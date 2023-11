“Snow and freezing precipitation could make roads slippery on Thursday. As a result, road conditions could become difficult, particularly during the morning rush hour in urban areas.”

Close to 5 cm of snow expected in Montreal Thursday morning, risk of freezing rain

According to a special weather statement from Environment Canada, close to 5 centimetres of snow is expected in Montreal and across southern Quebec on Thursday morning, beginning in the overnight hours.

Precipitation is due to turn to rain or light drizzle during the day as temperatures rise, with a risk of freezing rain during the transition.

“Snow and freezing precipitation could make roads slippery on Thursday. As a result, road conditions could become difficult, particularly during the morning rush hour in urban areas.”

The return of winter and winter driving can be a harsh reality. @NateTWN delivers some tips as we head into the snowy season. ⬇️https://t.co/AfYIeyAed0 — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) November 8, 2023 Close to 5 cm of snow expected in Montreal Thursday morning, risk of freezing rain

For the latest weather updates, please visit the Weather Network.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.