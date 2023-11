BIXI will maintain 150 of its stations spread across seven Montreal neighbourhoods, with bikes that have been modified for winter with studded tires and anti-slip pedals.

BIXI in winter mode: Bicycle sharing in Montreal now available year-round

Today — the day after the bicycle sharing service traditionally shuts down for the winter — BIXI is inaugurating its winter mode, giving committed cyclists a public option for getting around Montreal by bike year-round. Through April 15, 2024, BIXI will maintain 150 of its stations spread across seven Montreal neighbourhoods, with bikes that have been modified for winter with studded tires and anti-slip pedals.

BIXI advises consulting the map of stations on its app before heading out. The service will be available 24/7, but could be interrupted by extreme weather, in which case notifications will be posted on BIXI’s website and social channels.

Seasonal subscriptions (valid until April 15) are now available, while monthly subscriptions for November will continue through the end of the month.

For more on BIXI’s winter service, please visit their website.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.