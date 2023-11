The Royal Canadian Mint has confirmed that coins with the King will start circulating in early December.

According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, 62% of Canadians oppose putting King Charles’ face on Canadian currency.

Conversely, 38% support having Charles’ face on loonies, toonies and the $20 bill.

The study also found that just 27% of Canadians believe Canada should continue as a constitutional monarchy for generations to come.

“The monarch’s role in Canada is multi-faceted and while many oppose recognizing Charles as King of Canada overall, more oppose the individual facets involved. Approaching two-thirds say they oppose swearing an oath to the King (64%) and singing ‘God Save the King’ (64%) at official ceremonies. 62% do not want to see Charles on their $20 bills or toonies.”

