“Israel has argued that a ceasing of its operations will allow for a re-strengthening of Hamas, while those in favour of a ceasefire say that innocent civilians are being starved and killed, unable to access medical services and other necessities.”

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, 2 in 3 Canadians (65%) believe a ceasefire should be established in Gaza.

Over 10,000 Palestinians (nearly half of them children), have been killed by Israeli airstrikes and a ground offensive in Gaza in recent weeks. This follows a terror attack by Hamas on Oct. 7 that resulted in the death of 1,400 people in Israel, and the kidnapping of over 240 hostages.

Among Canadians in favour of a ceasefire are those calling for a temporary suspension of fighting in order to deliver humanitarian aid (35%) and a full and lasting ceasefire (30%).

1 in 5 Canadians (19%) say they do not support a ceasefire.

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from Nov. 2–6, 2023 among a representative randomized sample of 1,748 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum.

