What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Monday, Oct. 2

Wu-Tang Clan & Nas with De la Soul at Place Bell

Cinema Politica premieres housing crisis doc Someone Lives Here + Q&A

World’s Smallest Comedy Night show followed by open mic

Loryn Taggart album launch at Cabaret Lion d’Or

Power Hour: Cowboys vs. Robots vs. Hippies with D-Stance at Café Campus

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.