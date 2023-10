What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, Oct. 11

Agora de la Danse presents Charles-Alexis Desgagnés’s L’Appel dse Braises Oct. 11–14

Lucie Grégoire Danse + Corpuscule Danse presents À la perte de vue at the MAI Oct. 11–14

FNC screen’s Molly Manning Walker’s How to Have Sex

Wesli plays Maison de la Culture Claude-Léveillée

Jazz Fest presents R&B/soul singer Madison McFerrin at le Belmont

