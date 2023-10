What to do today for Halloween in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today for Halloween in Montreal.

What to do today for Halloween in Montreal

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Illumi Laval in Halloween mode through Nov. 6

Earthbound: Freaky Wrestling Cabaret — The Queerdo Ancestors Are Calling

Dark Eighties Halloween party at Cabaret Berlin

The Exorcism of Barbie Halloween party at Café Campus

Le Cirque de Teddy Boop Halloween at NDQ

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.