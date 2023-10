What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this Thanksgiving weekend in Montreal.

Friday, Oct. 20

Todrick Hall’s Velvet Rage tour stops at the Rialto

Skeels Danse’s Past Rooms continues at PDA’s Cinquième Salle through Oct. 21

Derek Séguin at the Comedy Nest Oct. 20–21

Evicted City screens at Cinemathèque Québécoise w/ director Q&A (Oct. 25 w/ director as well, and English subtitles)

Saturday, Oct. 21

Last day to see the Driving in Palestine exhibition at the MAI

Cinéma Public screens Canadian werewolf classic Ginger Snaps

Afrotonik presents The Get Down at le Belmont

Sunday, Oct. 22

alterNatives continues at Centaur Theatre through Nov. 5

L.A. indie dance duo Neil Francis plays le Studio TD

Fright Fest at la Ronde continues through Oct. 29

