What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this Thanksgiving weekend in Montreal.

What to do this weekend in Montreal

Friday, Oct. 13

Montreal Burlesque Festival Oct. 13–14

L’OFF Festival de Jazz continues through Oct. 14

The Phénomena Festival presents Steppin’ Into the Void

Cabaret Noir party at Cabaret Berlin

Cerise Noire party at Notre Dame des Quilles

Saturday, Oct. 14

Habs home opener, vs. Chicago Blackhawks at the Bell Centre

The Phénomena Festival presents Cabaret DADA du Futur

Evelyne Brochu performs at le Gèsu

L.A. post-punk band Sextile plays Bar le Ritz PDB

Sunday, Oct. 15

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical at the Segal Centre Oct. 15–Nov. 5

Last day of Festival du Nouveau Cinéma: Priscilla, The Beast, The Zone of Interest & more

Blue Hawaii plays Ausgang Plaza

Christine and the Queens plays MTelus

For more on what to do this weekend in Montreal, please visit the Events section.