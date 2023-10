What to do this Thanksgiving weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this Thanksgiving weekend in Montreal.

Friday, Oct. 6

Montreal alt-pop artist Sean Nicholas Savage plays Diving Bell

Tiny Fest at Casa del Popolo and la Sala Rossa Oct. 6–8

Super Smash Bros. tournament at Arcade MTL

Saturday, Oct. 7

Tika the Iggy in-person book signing

Sugar Sammy’s You’re Gonna Rire 2 (4 shows Oct. 7–8)

FNC’s 50th anniversary screenings of Enter the Dragon with Bruce Lee Oct. 6–8

Phénomena Festival presents Natai-kukushu 5-hour dance at Studio 303

Sunday, Oct. 8

Season’s last edition of Piknic Électronik

FNC screens Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla Oct. 8 & 15

A Very Pretentious Comedy Show at Diving Bell

Monday, Oct. 9

Ramen Ramen Festival Oct. 9–22

Egypt. Three Millennia on the Nile exhibition at Pointe-a-Callière (open Thanksgiving) till Oct. 15

British-Nigerian rapper Little Simz plays MTelus

