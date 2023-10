What to do this Halloween party weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this Halloween party weekend in Montreal.

What to do this Halloween party weekend in Montreal

Friday, Oct. 27

Pop art Halloween party at the Museum of Fine Arts

Graveyards and Gardens dance show at the MAI Oct. 27 & 28

Spectrum, I Love Neon 25th anniversary party at the Old Port’s Grand Quay Oct. 27–28

K-Pop Masquerade Ball at Livart

Saturday, Oct. 28

Rendez-vous de la Drag at Palais des Congrès Oct. 28–29

Halloween Bands as Bands at the Diving Bell

Exorcism of Barbie party at Café Campus Oct. 28 & Oct. 31

Decades, Undead Edition, at Cabaret Berlin

Sunday, Oct. 29

Bob Dylan’s Rough and Rowdy Ways tour stops at Place des Arts’s Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

Spencer Krug presents I Just Drew This Knife at Bar le Ritz PDB

The Exorcist on the big screen at Cinéma du Parc Oct. 27–31

For more on what to do this weekend in Montreal, please visit the Events section.