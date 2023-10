Projets Autochtones du Québec acquired the properties to offer culturally adapted services for Indigenous Montrealers and support their search for stable housing.

Two buildings on Sherbrooke to become shelters for homeless Indigenous Montrealers

On Friday, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced that the organization Projets Autochtones du Québec has acquired two buildings on Sherbrooke Street to be transformed into housing for some of the city’s homeless people of Indigenous origin. The temporary accommodations will offer culturally adapted services to meet the needs of the population.

“This new shelter will provide vulnerable people in Montreal’s Indigenous community with a safe place and support in their search for stable housing.

“These types of services are a crucial step in getting people off the streets. Homelessness is a difficult and complex phenomenon that requires us all to work together to find solutions.”

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.