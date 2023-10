Holy moly, how good was that Swans show at le National last month?

It was easily the droniest and, dare I say, the loudest I have ever seen ’em, and considering I saw them on the decibel blasting and thoroughly pummelling ’84 tour, that is saying a lot. Without even a hint of surprise, Gira and his devastatingly good group of cohorts delivered my show of the year. But fear not my young bucks ‘cause the year ain’t done yet. October is hosting some incredible shows before the greatest holiday on the calendar year gets its spook on.

First off, there are a couple of gigs within days of this writing that should be happening just as the ink on this ish is drying, so don’t be tardy.

On Thursday, Oct. 5, you will definitely not want to miss the greatest USBM band since Weakling, Wolves in the Throne Room, who will stink up the Fairmount with the sweet smell of mead, chemical smoke and patchouli. This will devastate so don’t be late (dear promoters: feel free to steal that line). Opening up is Blackbaird, Ghera and Hoaxed. Anybody remember their show at Death Church where there were no fire exits or at Sala when they wiped the floor with Lichens? No? Poseur! 5240 Parc, 7 p.m., $47.88

On Friday, Oct 6, you can catch some serious So Cal classic surf/punk when Agent Orange kick out the utter punk rock classic “Bloodstains” for the nth time at Bar le Ritz PDB. Opening up is Spice Pistols, which is everything you think it is, and really tipping the scales is a rare appearance from local skate punx Hood Rats. If that wasn’t enough, the Punk Police are going to be putting the needle in the groove all night. Will the fine furry vinyl fiends of the Punk Police play Hubble Bubble’s “I Wanna Die (But Not Right Now)” sometime during the night? Only time will tell, my inquisitive little punker pal, so better show up and find out. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m., $30

If you’re ready to drink your weight in beer, you will definitely be getting thirsty on Sunday Oct. 15 for the Australian explosion that is Down Under brats the Chats with one of the dumbest bands of all time, Cosmic Psychos. Da Psychos are as dumb as their name suggests and if it wasn’t for AC/DC, Rose Tattoo, Amyl and the Sniffers, the Scientists, Buffalo, Colored Balls and Radio Birdman (and maybe about 27 other bands), they could boast being the greatest Aussie band of all time. The Schizophonics grab the sweat act on this glorious bill and it would appear that the same person who named the Cosmic Psychos also christened the Corona venue’s new moniker, Beanfield Theatre (ya can’t make this shit up, people). I will be there, and I will be drunk, so there. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 7 p.m., $63 (crikey!)

Formally known as Great Big Hair, GBH will bring their widowed peaks to the (ahem) Beanfield Theatre on Wednesday, Oct. 25, along with a hometown tribute to local legends the Nils, called the Nils. Admittedly I am more of a Discharge man when it comes to the UK 82 thingy, and back in the ’80s it was pretty darn easy to make fun of the fellas in GBH but I gotta admit that City Baby Attacked by Rats has really aged a helluva lot better than the garden variety punk of that day like Varukers, Abrasive Wheels etc. This actually might turn out to be great. Expect to see the same people you saw at the Agent Orange show but with more tartan. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 7 p.m., $44

This article was originally published in the Oct. 2023 issue of Cult MTL.

