Sisters in Spirit events are happening across Canada on Oct. 4, the National Day of Action for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, Trans and Two-Spirit people, to honour and raise awareness about the countless disappearances, killings and violence against First Nations and Inuit people over the years. In Montreal, the annual vigil will take place at Cabot Square, followed by a march on Ste-Catherine to Place du Canada.

The event’s organizers — Centre for Gender Advocacy and Iskweu — encourage participants to wear red and bring drums.

“This day serves as a chance to honour the lives of all stolen sisters, provide support to grieving loved ones and to demand justice for all MMIWG2S+. This day also reminds us to take direct action to address the MMIWG2S+ crisis and ensure that there are no more stolen sisters.

“Too often, the deaths and disappearances of Indigenous women, girls, and Two-Spirit people are dismissed, and not given the attention or care that they deserve. By gathering together and standing in solidarity with groups across Turtle Island, we send a message of support to the families of all MMIWG2S+, while also calling on all levels of government to take action in implementing the 231 Calls to Justice to end the MMIWG2S+ crisis. Most of all, we gather together to show that the lives of Indigenous women, girls and Two-Spirit people are sacred.”

The Assembly of First Nations, which is mandated to raise awareness about and address the issue of violence against Indigenous women, reports that Indigenous women and girls are five times more likely to be the victims of violence than other populations in Canada, and that that violence tends to result in more serious harm.

To view the final report by the National Inquiry Into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, please click here.

The Montreal MMIWG2S+ vigil and march will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. For more details, please visit the event page.

