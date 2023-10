All of the National Assembly’s PQ MNAs made good on Guy A. Lepage’s joke that they now have the numbers for the chicken chain’s family combo.

The Parti Québécois now has enough MNAs to get the family deal at St-Hubert

Following their by-election win in the Quebec City riding of Jean-Talon last month, the Parti Québécois have four elected members of the National Assembly.

This prompted Tout le Monde en Parle host Guy A. Lepage to joke during a recent episode — where the guests included party leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon and fellow péquiste Pascal Paradis — that the PQ could now benefit from the family-4 deal at Quebec chicken chain St-Hubert.

On Wednesday, Lepage shared a photo of the four PQ MNAs eating St-Hubert, and (kind of?) making good on his joke, noting, ”It’s done!”

