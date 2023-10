The episode will air on Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m. on CBC.

St-Viateur Bagel has announced that company owners the Morena family participated in an episode of Family Feud Canada, and “are thrilled to represent the vibrant spirit of Montreal” on the long-running game show. As seen in the slider below, the family brought a massive bag of bagels with them to the studio.

The episode of Family Feud Canada featuring St-Viateur Bagel’s Morena family will air on Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m. on CBC.

