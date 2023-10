No One Will Save You is the #1 movie streaming in Canada for a second straight week

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 movies streaming in Canada. Topping the charts for a second straight week is Brian Duffield’s science fiction horror film No One Will Save You starring Kaitlyn Dever, which is streaming in Canada on Disney+.

“No One Will Save You introduces Brynn Adams (Kaitlyn Dever), a creative and talented young woman who’s been alienated from her community. Lonely but ever hopeful, Brynn finds solace within the walls of the home where she grew up — until she’s awakened one night by strange noises from decidedly unearthly intruders. What follows is an action-packed face-off between Brynn and a host of extraterrestrial beings who threaten her future while forcing her to deal with her past.”

In second and third place are Talk to Me (VOD) and Barbie (VOD).

