Montreal has become a burgeoning hub for the video game industry in recent years. With a rich history of game development, the city has birthed some of the most successful and iconic video gaming products in the world. Let’s explore the most successful computer games that come from Montreal, showcasing the diverse talent and creativity that resides within the local gaming powerhouse.

World of Warcraft (Blizzard Entertainment)

Let’s face it — Montreal is known to be one of the major locations for game development. Although World of Warcraft was not originally born in Montreal, the game still deserves to be on the list since it is one of the most popular MMORPGs in the world. WoW was developed by Blizzard Entertainment, an industry-leading developer. Although the company is based in Irvine, California, it has a global presence, including in Montreal. So there is a high probability that some of the WoW game development is done in Montreal.

Assassin’s Creed (Ubisoft)

When it comes to Montreal’s video game success stories, Assassin’s Creed stands tall as one of the most recognizable and enduring franchises in the industry. Developed by Ubisoft Montreal, this action-adventure series debuted in 2007 and has since captivated gamers worldwide.

Assassin’s Creed transports players to various historical settings, allowing them to explore meticulously recreated cities and time periods. The game’s signature blend of historical accuracy and intricate storytelling has garnered a massive following. It has also spawned numerous sequels, spin-offs, books, and even a film adaptation. The franchise’s innovation in parkour-inspired movement, stealth gameplay, and historical narratives has pushed the boundaries of what an open-world action game can be.

Outlast (Red Barrels)

Horror gaming reached new heights with the release of Outlast in 2013, developed by the indie studio Red Barrels based in Montreal. This first-person psychological horror game plunged players into the terrifying depths of Mount Massive Asylum, challenging them to survive while armed only with a camcorder. Outlast’s intense atmosphere, gruesome imagery, and reliance on tension and psychological horror rather than combat made it a standout title in the genre. The game’s critical acclaim and commercial success led to the creation of additional content and a sequel, Outlast 2.

Outlast demonstrated that even smaller game development studios in Montreal had the potential to create groundbreaking and internationally recognized titles, proving that innovation and originality could thrive alongside the giants of the industry.

Montreal’s influence on the gaming world extends beyond its homegrown studios, as demonstrated by Warner Bros. Games Montreal’s contribution to the Batman: Arkham series. The Arkham series redefined superhero games, offering players an immersive experience as the Dark Knight himself.

Warner Bros. Games Montreal played an important role in the franchise by developing “Batman: Arkham Origins.” While not a main installment in the series, it maintained the high standard of storytelling, exploration, and combat established by its predecessors. This prequel allowed players to delve into Batman’s origins and face off against iconic villains.

Tomb Raider (Eidos)

While the initial development of the Tomb Raider franchise took place in the United Kingdom, Montreal has played a significant role in its continued success. The Montreal branch of Eidos, a subsidiary of Square Enix, was key in revitalizing the series. In 2013, the franchise was rebooted with the release of “Tomb Raider.” This installment explored the origins of the iconic adventurer Lara Croft. With its cinematic storytelling, stunning visuals, and engaging gameplay, the game breathed new life into the series. It was both a critical and commercial success. The Tomb Raider franchise has sold over 95 million units worldwide, making it one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time.

Dead by Daylight (Behaviour Interactive)

Dead by Daylight is a unique and intense asymmetrical multiplayer horror game developed by Behavior Interactive, headquartered in Montreal. In this game, players can take on the role of either survivors or ruthless killers, creating an exciting cat-and-mouse adventure.

Since its release in 2016, Dead by Daylight has amassed a dedicated player base (over 50 million players worldwide) and has received constant support with regular updates and new content. Its innovative approach to multiplayer gaming, where one player takes on the role of the antagonist while the others try to survive, has made this game a standout in the horror genre. With this in mind, it is no wonder that the game was nominated for “Game of the Year” and “Best PC Game of 2016” at the Canadian Videogame Award.

Ready for an Exciting Gameplay?

Montreal has undeniably left an indelible mark on the video game industry, with a track record that includes some of the most successful and influential titles ever created. From the historical adventures of Assassin’s Creed to the spine-tingling horror of Outlast, the superhero escapades of Batman: Arkham, the revitalization of Tomb Raider, and the asymmetric thrill of Dead by Daylight, Montreal’s gaming legacy continues to flourish.

The city’s game developers have proven their ability to innovate, captivate and redefine genres, contributing to the global gaming landscape. As Montreal’s gaming scene continues to evolve and expand, gamers can look forward to more groundbreaking titles emerging from this vibrant and creative hub in the years to come.