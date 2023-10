The following is a capsule review of the Austin restaurant Parcelles. To read the 2023 Montreal restaurant guide, please click here.

Parcelles

A revolutionary restaurant on a family farm in Austin, Quebec. Located just southwest of Magog in the Eastern Townships, Parcelles is one of the region’s most celebrated success stories. Run by chef-owner Dominic Labelle (of Hotel Herman and Foxy), Parcelles began as a vegetable farming project with a small pizza oven that quickly snowballed into something more. In its first year, Parcelles became so popular that weekend picnics often came with a three-hour lineup. Since then, Labelle and team have transformed the farmhouse into a fully-fledged restaurant, and serve refined tasting menus primarily composed of ingredients grown on premises. (21 Taylor, Austin)

For more on Parcelles, please visit their website.

