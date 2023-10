The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant Mano Cornuto. To read the 2023 Montreal restaurant guide, please click here.

Mano Cornuto

Griffintown’s finest neighbourhood joint. Run by alumni from le Bremner, Garde Manger, Foxy and Monkland Taverne, Mano Cornuto is all about simple pleasures. Fluffy focaccia sandwiches, a couple of handmade pastas and some charcuterie-laden salads take up the bulk of the menu. On the bar side, think Italian classics: a negroni, an amaro spritz — an ice cold Peroni. Mano is the place you go to watch the Inter Milan game and the spot you double-park in front of as you dash in for an espresso. (988 Ottawa)

