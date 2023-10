“This unassuming spot is home to some of the very best Indian food on the island.”

Le Super Qualité

Serving up a diverse range of dishes from across the Indian subcontinent, this unassuming spot run by Guillaume Lozeau, Étienne Clément and Jennifer Zachanowich is home to some of the very best Indian food on the island. Unafraid to get regional with the offerings and move beyond the North-Indian status quo, their lunch combos are unbeatable and come served in convenient and compact tiffin sets. While it may seem humble, le Super Qualité’s Chai is worth making the trip for alone. (Various locations)

