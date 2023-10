The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant Lawrence. To read the 2023 Montreal restaurant guide, please click here.

Lawrence

In its 12 years of operation, Lawrence has had many iterations. Having originally started as a pop-up kitchen running out of Sparrow in 2010, the restaurant grew to be known for its hearty English cooking, whole animal butchery and, of course, brunch. Since swapping locations with its sister restaurant Larrys, co-owner and Executive Chef Marc Cohen’s focus has been on smaller, more composed dishes that marry the best of old Lawrence’s offaly-good cooking with a newfound elegance, sophistication and maturity. Running the kitchen solo, Cohen does dinner service four nights a week and a single lunch service on Fridays. (9 Fairmount E.)

