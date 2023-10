“I’m just going to go ahead and say it — Hong Mère is the Szechuan restaurant you’ve been looking for.”

Hong Mère

A family-run, home-style Szechuan restaurant in the heart of Verdun. I’m just going to go ahead and say it — Hong Mère is the Szechuan restaurant you’ve been looking for. If the promise of exceptional cooking and a host of delicious dishes rarely seen on menus elsewhere in the city isn’t enough to pique your interest, then I don’t know what will. The crispy pork with cumin is packed with flavour and utterly delicious, the spicy green chilli salad, which mixes julienned cucumber with long green chillis, heaps of coriander, garlic and black vinegar is one of the best dishes in the city and the salt and pepper squid rivals the best anywhere. Hong Mère delivers family recipes cooked with intention and without compromise. Warning: when they say it’s spicy — they mean it. (3795 Wellington)

