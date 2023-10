“It’s the house specialties that make Ho Guom stand out from the crowd.”

The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant Ho Guom. To read the 2023 Montreal restaurant guide, please click here.

Ho Guom

An off-the-beaten-path Vietnamese restaurant specializing in the cuisine of Hanoi. If you make the trek out to the eastern recesses of Jean-Talon you’ll be rewarded with a selection of exceptional dishes almost exclusively served here. Ho Guom staples include bun cha muc nuoc — a citrusy, tomato-based noodle soup, studded whelks and fried fish cakes — and Bò Lá Lốt — grilled beef wrapped in betel leaf. There are plenty of options for standard phở, but it’s the house specialties that make Ho Guom stand out from the crowd. (2605 Jean-Talon E.)

For more on Ho Guom, please visit their website.

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.