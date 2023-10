“Foxy is delivering one of the most complete and enjoyable restaurant experiences, anywhere.”

The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant Foxy. To read the 2023 Montreal restaurant guide, please click here.

Foxy

Best known for its exclusively wood-fired kitchen, Foxy, from serial chef-restaurateur Dyan Solomon (Olive + Gourmando, Un Po Di Piu), is delivering one of the most complete and enjoyable restaurant experiences, anywhere. The kitchen is overseen by chef de cuisine Catherine Couvet Desrosiers (formerly of Hotel Herman and le Mousso) and the dining room is worked with effortless grace by general manager and legendary sommelière Véronique Dalle. With a menu built for the open flame, expect dishes with global influences prepared with tact and a generous helping of know-how. (1638 Notre-Dame W.)

For more on Foxy, please visit their website.

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.