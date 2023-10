“Following the terrible terrorist attacks in Israel, it is fundamental to respect and support the affected communities, in Montreal and elsewhere, during this period of mourning.”

Montreal police to increase patrols around synagogues and other religious institutions

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced today that the city is increasing the police presence around synagogues and other religious institutions following rising tensions due to the war taking place in Israel and Palestine.

In the wake of terrorist attacks in Israel last Saturday, isolated incidents indicate that tensions between some elements of Montreal communities have been high. Notably, anger erupted over a pro-Palestinian rally held last Sunday — with at least one individual at that rally brandishing a hateful anti-Israeli sign — and a display of the Palestinian flag.

“Montreal is a city of peace and kindness. Let us stand united in the face of hatred and violence. Following the terrible terrorist attacks in Israel, it is fundamental to respect and support the affected communities, in Montreal and elsewhere, during this period of mourning.

“Due to the current situation, the SPVM has preemptively increased its patrols around religious institutions, including synagogues. We will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

Montréal est une ville de paix et de bienveillance. Restons unis face à la haine et la violence.



Including the Hamas terrorist attacks on the weekend, the conflict between Israel and militants in the Gaza Strip has reportedly claimed 2,800 lives over the past six days.

