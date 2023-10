“The City of Montreal plays a key role in the quest for equality and inclusion. I hope that this space will become a model of openness for other cities.”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has announced the creation of an LGBTQ+ community complex in the Village, where community members can receive support through services provided by 12 organizations that will set up there.

The creation of the complex is part of the city’s action plan for the future of the Village.

“The City of Montreal plays a key role in the quest for equality and inclusion. I hope that this space will become a model of openness for other cities. Thank you to the partners who support the project and to the mobilized organizations who made it possible!”

