Dogs, cats, rabbits and other critters of all sizes and ages are available free of charge at the SPCA on Thanksgiving Day.

The SPCA Montreal is putting out a call to local animal lovers, waiving all pet adoption fees on Monday, Oct. 9 in an effort to find forever homes for their surplus of animals.

The adoption services at the SPCA, located at 5215 Jean-Talon W., will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

“The 2023 high season is coming to an end, and yet, an upsurge in animals found as strays, and cages and enclosures that are always full, are still affecting our daily lives! Nearly 100 cats and around 20 dogs, rabbits and small animals, such as guinea pigs, mice and rats, are waiting at the shelter for new homes.”

SPCA Montreal notes that it’s important to bring identification and a transport cage, or plan to purchase one (except for dogs) at the shelter store.

For more, please visit the SPCA Montreal website.

