We now live in a world where celebs’ press cycles involve them going to fast food fried chicken joints in the U.K. — and soon, Montreal’s own Kaytranada will be one of those celebs.

Chicken Shop Date, the YouTube series hosted by Amelia Dimoldenberg — wherein the self-proclaimed “refreshingly awkward” host interviews celebrities in classic British “chicken shops” — has become hugely popular on YouTube over the last few years, with many of its videos accruing view counts in the millions.

On Wednesday afternoon, Dimoldenberg announced via her Instagram account that Kaytranada will be her next guest on the popular series, and the video will be uploaded this Friday, Oct. 13. Dimoldenberg previewed the interview in a clip where she mouths the words to Kaytranada’s remix of Teedra Moses’s “Be Your Girl,” with the St-Hubert native looking both annoyed and amused as she’s doing it.

Among the guests previously interviewed by Dimoldenberg over a meal of chicken and fries are Jennifer Lawrence, Shania Twain, Phoebe Bridgers, the Jonas Brothers, Ed Sheeran, Matty Healy of the 1975, Jack Harlow and Burna Boy. Dimoldenberg’s channel, where the Chicken Shop Date series is uploaded to, currently boasts more than 2 million YouTube subscribers.

