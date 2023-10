Local bands, venues, artists and businesses are coming together to raise funds for the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund.

On Monday, Oct. 23, a benefit concert and silent auction for Gaza will be happening at la Sala Rossa (4848 St-Laurent) in Montreal, raising money for the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund.

Among the bands performing are locals Yoo Doo Right, Durex, 1-Speed Bike and pOKmon, while the silent auction will feature prizes from dozens of Montreal artists, artisans, designers, music venues and other types of organizations and businesses. Included on the long list of auction participants are l’Escogriffe and Turbo Haüs, Mothland Records, CJLO and CKUT, writer Dimitri Nasrallah, musicians Eluvium and thisquietarmy, Bee Balm Botanicals and Pony.

For more on the Gaza benefit concert and silent auction in Montreal, please visit the event page.

