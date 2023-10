Cinémania, Montreal’s festival of French films (screened with English subtitles), is back for a larger-than-life 29th edition, which will take place from Nov 1–12. This year’s program will feature over 100 films and 150 guests (114 of them coming from abroad). This year’s festival will take place at Cinéma Impérial, Cinéma du Musée, Cinéma du Parc, the Cinémathèque québécoise, Studio-Cabaret de l’Espace St-Denis and, for the first time, Cinéma Moderne.

For the main competition, the festival jury will have co-presidents this year: French actress Emmanuelle Béart and Quebec director Philippe Falardeau (both of whom will also present masterclasses). The rest of the jury will be composed of Sophie Mousel, Geneviève Albert, Manon Barbeau, Eric K. Boulianne and Anne-Élisabeth Bossé.

Among the other highlights of Cinémania 2023 are a strong selection of short films, a spotlight on Switzerland and a film market that will include conferences, round tables and workshops. At the Cinémathèque Québécoise, there will be an exhibition on photographer Claude Dussez and their behind-the-scenes photos of Sauvages (directed by Claude Barras) and from the series Espèce menacée (directed by Bruno Deville).

With a wide selection of films from across the francophone world, we’ve compiled a short list of five must-see films at Cinémania.

The Goldman Case

The Goldman Case (directed by Cédric Kahn)

The other critically acclaimed courtroom drama to come out of Cannes (the other one is Palme d’Or winner Anatomy of a Fall), The Goldman Case is based on the true story of the 1976 trial of Pierre Goldman, a far-left activist suspected of killing two pharmacists during a robbery gone wrong. The entire film takes place in the courtroom and is a profound examination of the nature of truth and justice. This will be the festival’s opening film.

The film screens twice at Cinémania, with the director Cédric Kahn in attendance: at Cinéma Imperial (1430 Bleury) on Nov. 1, 6:30 p.m. and at Cinéma Musée (1379-A Sherbrooke W.) on Nov. 2, 3 p.m.

Rien à perdre

Rien à perdre (directed by Delphine Deloget)

Virginie Efira stars as Sylvie, who lives with her two children whom she’s raising on her own. One evening, there’s an accident, and her youngest son is removed from her care. Sylvie must subsequently fight to get her son back and to keep herself afloat. The film screened at Cannes, and early reviews praise Efira’s incredible lead performance.

Rien à Perdre screens twice, at Cinéma du Parc (3575 Parc) on Nov. 3, 5 p.m. and at Cinéma Impérial (1430 Bleury) on Nov. 7, 3:30 p.m.

Quitter la nuit

Quitter la nuit (directed by Delphine Girard)

The day after a party turned nasty, Dary, Aly and Anna must face the echoes of the violence that transformed all three of them. Quitter la nuit, directed by Quebec-Belgian filmmaker, Delphine Girard, won a prize at Venice Days. It’s her first feature, but her 2018 short film Une sœur is one of the past decade’s most harrowing and striking short films.

The film screens twice at the festival with the cast and crew present, at Cinéma Impérial (1430 Bleury) on Nov. 9, 6 p.m., and at Cinéma Moderne (5150 St-Laurent) on Nov. 10, 6:30 p.m.

Sucré Seize

Sucré Seize (directed by Alexa-Jeanne Dubé)

Actress turned-director Alexa-Jeanne Dubé has made some of Quebec’s most compelling experimental short films over the past five years. With Sucré Seize, she ventures into features with an essay-like film based on a play, exploring the dreams and desires of eight young women.

Sucré Seize screens at Cinéma Impérial (1430 Bleury) on Nov. 6, 6 p.m.

Voleuses

Voleuses (Dir. Mélanie Laurent)

Mélanie Laurent stars in and directs this all-woman comedy heist film, co-starring Adèle Exarchopoulos, Isabelle Adjani and Manon Bresch. Tired of life on the run, two expert thieves and best friends recruit feisty Sam to assist them with one last job — unlike any they’ve done before.

Voleuses screens at Cinéma Impérial (1430 Bleury) on Nov 2, 5:30 p.m.

For the complete program and to buy ticket sales, please visit the Cinémania website.

