A joint effort between Provisions restaurant and the Cloakroom Bar, Dominion is back under new management.

Upscale English pub grub, French bistro fare and cocktails are flowing once again in downtown Montreal with the reopening of Dominion Square Tavern as Bar Dominion. The project is a joint effort between Provisions restaurant and the Cloakroom Bar.

Having first opened in 2009 at 1243 Metcalfe in the refurbished Dominion Square Hotel (est. 1927), the restaurant was reported to be permanently closed after owners filed for bankruptcy in 2022.

Today, Montréal Centre-ville General Director Glenn Castanheira tweeted a video walking into the establishment, now under new management.

C'est officiel! La Taverne Dominion est enfin ouverte!!!

