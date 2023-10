The team behind Snowbird Tiki Bar and Taverne Cobra are launching a third establishment in Petite-Patrie, a country bar with karaoke.

The good people behind beloved Montreal uptown bars Snowbird Tiki Bar and Taverne Cobra will soon be launching a third, country-themed establishment right downstairs from Snowbird: Spaghetti Western. According to management, the soft launch is happening this Friday, Oct. 20.

“Howdy partners! We have a soft opening with a reduced menu starting at 5 p.m. this Friday and we will have a small amount of t-shirts for sale for the occasion. Goes well with a cold little beer. First one to arrive…”

The Snowbird/Cobra crew have been working on transforming the space at 6390 St-Hubert for four months, but Montreal’s future go-to for country karaoke has been in the making for far longer than that. When the Spaghetti Western Instagram account was established all the way back in April of 2022, the first post included the following teaser:

“Imagine a saloon-inspired bar with Honky Tonk country music, American beer, square dancing, a staff in cowboy shirts and spag. Coming soon.”

