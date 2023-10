Japan, South Korea and China occupy the top three spots in a new ranking of the world’s most innovative countries.

Canada named among 10 most innovative countries in the world

According to a study by Kantar/USN, Canada is the ninth most innovative country in the world.

Japan, South Korea and China occupy the top three spots on the list, followed by the United States and Singapore.

Innovation is one of many attributes that are factored into the Best Countries list by U.S. News, along with entrepreneurial, safety, income equality and more.

Most innovative countries in the world

Japan South Korea China United States of America Singapore Germany United Arab Emirates Finland Canada Sweden

Canada was also ranked the country with the third-highest quality of life.

Global – Top Ten Countries For Quality of Life:



1. Sweden 🇸🇪

2. Norway 🇳🇴

3. Canada 🇨🇦

4. Denmark 🇩🇰

5. Finland 🇫🇮

6. Switzerland 🇨🇭

7. Netherlands 🇳🇱

8. Australia 🇦🇺

9. Germany 🇩🇪

10. New Zealand 🇳🇿



Kantar/USN / August 2023 / n=17,195 / Online



(Global Survey) — Polling Canada (@CanadianPolling) September 12, 2023 Canada named among 10 most innovative countries in the world

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.