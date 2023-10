“Water accumulation could be significant on roads and in low-lying areas.”

Between 50 and 80 mm of rain expected in Montreal Friday through Sunday

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Montreal, with between 50 and 80 mm of rain expected late on Friday until Sunday. The heaviest period of rainfall will occur on Saturday.

“Water accumulation could be significant on roads and in low-lying areas.”

